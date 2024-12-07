RGNAU Celebrates First Convocation and International Civil Aviation Day with Strategic Partnerships

The Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU) marked a dual celebration of International Civil Aviation Day and its first convocation on Saturday, with distinguished guests including Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, in attendance in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

The day's events, detailed in a press release, featured a quiz contest involving students from the Govt. Inter College Fursatganj, RGNAU, and IGRUA cadets, aimed at promoting aviation industry awareness. Prizes were awarded to winners, acknowledging their enthusiasm and knowledge. In a motivational speech, Minister Naidu urged the youth to pursue careers in aviation, emphasizing the sector's role in economic growth.

Adding to the celebration, RGNAU signed Memoranda of Understanding with IIT Patna, IIT Ropar, and IIT Bhilai, paving the way for collaborative research and innovation. These partnerships are expected to enhance the university's research potential and curricular offerings. The convocation, described as a grand success, saw degrees awarded to 137 graduates, underscoring RGNAU's commitment to developing a skilled aviation workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)