Veterans Honored for Transformative Post-Service Contributions

General Upendra Dwivedi awarded Brigadier Harcharan Singh, Havildar Khajur Singh, and Naik Mohammed Aslam Bhat for their impactful post-retirement contributions. Singh streamlined veteran benefits, Singh advanced afforestation and women empowerment, and Bhat pioneered Kiwi cultivation, fostering economic growth and sustainable income for veterans in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: 07-12-2024 23:11 IST
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, honoured army veterans with the 'Veterans Achievers Award' (Photo/X@adgpi). Image Credit: ANI
During a visit to the Headquarters Northern Command in Udhampur, Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, presented the 'Veterans Achievers Award' to Brigadier Harcharan Singh (Retd), Havildar Khajur Singh (Retd), and Naik Mohammed Aslam Bhat (Retd). The ceremony celebrated their remarkable contributions to society following their military service.

Brigadier Harcharan Singh (Retd) was recognized for his pioneering role in streamlining veterans' data for the Sainik Welfare Board to ensure rightful benefits reach veterans. Singh is a key figure in Project NAMAN, aiding VeerNaris and disabled soldiers in collaboration with the NGO, War Wounded Foundation. His efforts have focused on providing free legal aid to VeerNaris, substantiating his commitment to veterans' welfare.

Post-retirement achievements of Havildar Khajur Singh (Retd) include founding the Sanjeevani Jan Kalyan Seva Samiti in 2016. His organization has planted over 100,000 trees in Jammu and Kashmir and empowered girls through self-defense training, promoting afforestation and women's empowerment. Meanwhile, Naik Mohammed Aslam Bhat (Retd) has revolutionized Kiwi farming in Chenani tehsil, introducing advanced agricultural techniques and mentoring veterans in farming, which has spurred regional economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

