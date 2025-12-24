Left Menu

Restoration of King Khufu's Cedar Boat in Grand Egyptian Museum

A cedarwood boat belonging to Egyptian Pharaoh King Khufu is being assembled at the Grand Egyptian Museum. The project, expected to take four years, is part of a major restoration movement. The museum, filled with historic artifacts, aims to enhance Egypt's tourism and economic standing.

Restoration of King Khufu's Cedar Boat in Grand Egyptian Museum
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A historic restoration project is underway at Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum as a cedarwood boat belonging to the ancient Pharaoh King Khufu is assembled in full view. The vessel, one of two discovered in 1954, began its assembly on Tuesday morning before an audience of eager visitors. Spanning an impressive 42 meters (137 feet), the structure consists of 1,650 wooden pieces and sits adjacent to its already-assembled twin.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy, attending the event, heralded the restoration as one of the century's most important projects. The Grand Egyptian Museum, also known as GEM, recently opened in a much-anticipated ceremony, boasting nearly 50,000 artifacts and marking itself as the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilization.

Strategically located near Cairo's iconic pyramids, GEM houses treasures from the tomb of the famed King Tutankhamun and intends to significantly boost Egypt's tourism sector, thus contributing to the nation's economic recovery. The boats, uncovered opposite the Great Pyramid, continue to intrigue experts who speculate their purposes, theorizing they were for royal funeral processions or the Pharaoh's celestial journey in the afterlife.

