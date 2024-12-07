Kunigal Express Canal Project to Address Water Deficit in Tumakuru District

The Karnataka government has initiated the Kunigal Express Link Canal project to address water distribution challenges in the Tumakuru district. With a commitment to supplying Hemavathi river water to Kunigal taluk, the project aims to balance water requirements without detriment to upstream regions.

The technical advisor to the Deputy Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister, K Jaiprakash, reassured stakeholders that the project would not cause water shortages in the upstream taluks of Turuvekere, Gubbi, Chikkanayakahalli, Sira, and Tumakuru. The canal's strategic planning includes a 34.54 km pipeline capable of transporting 388 cusecs of water, ensuring equitable distribution.

Despite facing opposition from local leaders and organizations, the project's technical feasibility was affirmed through a government-endorsed report recommending a gravitational express link and flow control measures. The government has accepted these recommendations, mandating project completion as per the outlined standards.

