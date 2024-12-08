Left Menu

Tragic Shooting: Two Policemen Found Dead in Udhampur

Two police personnel were found dead inside a vehicle in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, with bullet injuries from an AK-47 rifle. The incident occurred on Sunday morning while they were heading to Talwara training center from Sopore. Authorities are conducting investigations, and further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:36 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the region, two police officers were discovered dead with bullet wounds inside a police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The authorities have identified the weapon involved as an AK-47 rifle, according to local police statements.

Speaking to ANI about the tragic event, Amod Ashok Nagpure, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Udhampur, confirmed that the police personnel were en route to Talwara training center from Sopore when the incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning. Additionally, a third officer involved remains unharmed.

Police have initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to this grave incident. The bodies are being transported to GMC Udhampur for postmortem examination and further procedures. Additional information regarding the case is anticipated, as the investigation continues to develop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

