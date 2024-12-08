Tragic Shooting: Two Policemen Found Dead in Udhampur

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the region, two police officers were discovered dead with bullet wounds inside a police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The authorities have identified the weapon involved as an AK-47 rifle, according to local police statements.

Speaking to ANI about the tragic event, Amod Ashok Nagpure, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Udhampur, confirmed that the police personnel were en route to Talwara training center from Sopore when the incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning. Additionally, a third officer involved remains unharmed.

Police have initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to this grave incident. The bodies are being transported to GMC Udhampur for postmortem examination and further procedures. Additional information regarding the case is anticipated, as the investigation continues to develop.

