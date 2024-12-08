Tragic Return Journey: Four Dead in Andhra Pradesh Accident

In a devastating incident, a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district resulted in the deaths of four individuals, while four more sustained injuries, police confirmed on Sunday.

The tragedy unfolded on the Addanki-Narkatpalli highway as a vehicle carrying passengers journeyed back from the Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Telangana. The group had visited the temple to perform a puja for their newly acquired car, police officials stated.

Piduguralla Rural station Sub-inspector Mohan reported that the accident occurred while the travelers were returning to their native village, Siripuram, after their temple visit. Preliminary police investigations suggest that speeding may have led to the crash. The injured individuals are in critical condition and have been hospitalized. Further details remain pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)