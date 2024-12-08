Left Menu

Tragic Return Journey: Four Dead in Andhra Pradesh Accident

A road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district left four dead and four injured. The vehicle was en route from Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy Temple, where passengers performed a puja for a new car. Speeding is suspected as the cause, and the injured are in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:14 IST
Tragic Return Journey: Four Dead in Andhra Pradesh Accident
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident, a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district resulted in the deaths of four individuals, while four more sustained injuries, police confirmed on Sunday.

The tragedy unfolded on the Addanki-Narkatpalli highway as a vehicle carrying passengers journeyed back from the Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Telangana. The group had visited the temple to perform a puja for their newly acquired car, police officials stated.

Piduguralla Rural station Sub-inspector Mohan reported that the accident occurred while the travelers were returning to their native village, Siripuram, after their temple visit. Preliminary police investigations suggest that speeding may have led to the crash. The injured individuals are in critical condition and have been hospitalized. Further details remain pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024