Prudent Fiscal Targets: CII's Blueprint for India's Growth

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has advised the Indian government to maintain its fiscal deficit targets of 4.9% for 2024-25 and 4.5% for 2025-26 in the upcoming Union Budget, emphasizing the importance of prudent fiscal management for India's continued rapid growth amidst a sluggish global economy.

CII has indicated that maintaining the deficit at recommended levels will aid in reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio, positively influencing India's sovereign credit rating and interest rates. The industry body also recommends long-term debt reduction strategies, aiming to lower the central government's debt below 50% of GDP by 2030-31.

Furthermore, CII proposes introducing Fiscal Stability Reporting to offer insights into fiscal risks and stability over varied stress scenarios while encouraging states to adopt fiscal prudence through measures like state-level reporting and independent credit rating systems. This would bolster both state and national fiscal sustainability efforts.

