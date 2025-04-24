LIC Eases Claims Process for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims
Life Insurance Corporation of India announced relaxed claim settlement procedures for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir. The attack resulted in 26 deaths, mainly tourists. LIC committed to expediting claims for affected families, accepting government documents as proof of death in lieu of certificates.
Life Insurance Corporation of India has announced a significant easing of its claim settlement process for victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which tragically claimed 26 lives, many of whom were tourists.
In a statement expressing sorrow over the loss of life, LIC affirmed its commitment to quickly support and provide financial relief to the affected families by streamlining the claims process.
LIC CEO & MD Siddhartha Mohanty highlighted that the insurer is introducing several concessions to ease the claimants' difficulties. In the absence of death certificates, official government records or compensation documents will be accepted as proof of death. The company assures all efforts will be made to settle claims swiftly.
