Police Encounter with Rape Accused in Dramatic Forest Chase

A man, Manjar Khan, accused of raping an 11-year-old girl, was arrested after injuring his leg in a police encounter. Khan had tried to escape by firing at police in a dramatic incident following the alleged assault of a Scheduled Caste minor. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:20 IST
Police Encounter with Rape Accused in Dramatic Forest Chase
Man
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Manjar Khan, accused of raping an 11-year-old Scheduled Caste girl, was apprehended after an encounter with police authorities on Thursday. The victim's grandmother had reported the assault after finding her granddaughter in distress.

Police reports state that Khan attempted to evade arrest by opening fire with a constable's rifle during the transport following his apprehension. In response, police retaliated, injuring him in the leg.

The incident unfolded as authorities were investigating the crime scene to recover the victim's belongings. Khan is currently receiving medical attention at the Community Health Centre in Myorpur while further inquiries are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

