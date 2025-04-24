Bosnia's Crisis: Financial Clampdown on Serb Political Parties

In a significant move, the top international official in Bosnia has cut all budgetary financing for ruling political parties in the Serb-controlled region, intensifying pressure on its pro-Russian leader, Milorad Dodik. The decision, made by Christian Schmidt, aims to curtail Dodik's separatist policies that threaten Bosnia's peace and stability.

Schmidt, a German diplomat responsible for overseeing peace in Bosnia, accused the leadership of Republika Srpska of undermining the Dayton Agreement. The announcement follows a thwarted attempt by Bosnian police to arrest Dodik, who is wanted for pursuing legislation that bolsters the region's autonomy.

As Bosnia seeks EU membership, the country's stability remains precarious, with Dodik rebuffing Schmidt's actions while threatened with possible arrest upon entering Republika Srpska. The geopolitical tensions underscore the fragility of Bosnia's progress post the 1992-95 war.

