Left Menu

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025: Infrastructure, Safety, and Accommodations Underway

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected Ganga Rail Bridge and Phaphamau area for Mahakumbh 2025. CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized vigilant policing for the event's safety. Infrastructure enhancements include a 100-bed hospital and luxury accommodations to support an estimated 45 crore visitors from 75 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:55 IST
Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025: Infrastructure, Safety, and Accommodations Underway
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected newly constructed Ganga Rail Bridge at Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards ensuring readiness for the Mahakumbh 2025, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an inspection of the newly built Ganga Rail Bridge in Prayagraj on Sunday. The Minister also visited the Phaphamau area to review preparations ahead of the grand event. During the visit, Vaishnaw engaged in local activities, including purchasing books at a stall and making payments via UPI.

Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing state police personnel, underscored the need for vigilant policing to maintain public safety during the Mahakumbh. He emphasized the importance of a friendly police approach, highlighting that reduced vigilance can lead to threats and chaos. CM Yogi stressed proactive measures to ensure the event proceeds smoothly, warning against negligence that could allow threats to public safety.

With the Mahakumbh set to commence on January 13, 2025, preparations are in full swing to accommodate an estimated 450 million visitors from 75 countries. Infrastructure developments include a floating jetty at Sangam and a nearly complete 100-bed hospital at the Parade Ground. In readiness for the influx, luxury accommodations such as natural huts, world-class tents, villas, Maharaja suites, and Swiss cottages are being prepared, with prices ranging significantly to cater to diverse budgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024