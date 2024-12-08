Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025: Infrastructure, Safety, and Accommodations Underway

In a significant stride towards ensuring readiness for the Mahakumbh 2025, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an inspection of the newly built Ganga Rail Bridge in Prayagraj on Sunday. The Minister also visited the Phaphamau area to review preparations ahead of the grand event. During the visit, Vaishnaw engaged in local activities, including purchasing books at a stall and making payments via UPI.

Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing state police personnel, underscored the need for vigilant policing to maintain public safety during the Mahakumbh. He emphasized the importance of a friendly police approach, highlighting that reduced vigilance can lead to threats and chaos. CM Yogi stressed proactive measures to ensure the event proceeds smoothly, warning against negligence that could allow threats to public safety.

With the Mahakumbh set to commence on January 13, 2025, preparations are in full swing to accommodate an estimated 450 million visitors from 75 countries. Infrastructure developments include a floating jetty at Sangam and a nearly complete 100-bed hospital at the Parade Ground. In readiness for the influx, luxury accommodations such as natural huts, world-class tents, villas, Maharaja suites, and Swiss cottages are being prepared, with prices ranging significantly to cater to diverse budgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)