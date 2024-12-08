AAP Defends Legal Cell Chief Amidst Political and Judicial Controversy

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has publicly denounced the Bar Council of India's (BCI) decision to oust Sanjeev Nasiar from his role as vice-chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi. The party claims the move is a repercussion of Nasiar's support for AAP, highlighting a complaint against him that had already been dismissed by the Delhi High Court before being sent to the CBI without proper investigation.

In a defiant stance, Sanjeev Nasiar has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of leveraging the Bar Council as a political tool against him. AAP's senior leader, Durgesh Pathak, criticized the BCI's actions, describing them as a gross injustice to a lawyer who has dedicated decades to the welfare of the legal community in Delhi. Pathak emphasized that substantial efforts, including a historic Rs 50 crore budget allocation for lawyers' welfare, underscore Nasiar's contributions.

Nasiar's removal comes in the wake of an unresolved complaint about his academic credentials, which the Delhi High Court has verified multiple times. Despite this, the complaint resurfaced at the BCI, allegedly under BJP influence, timed conspicuously before a thanksgiving event honoring Delhi's lawyer-friendly policies pioneered by AAP. Nasiar vows resilience in the face of what he calls a politically motivated conspiracy, asserting that his work for the legal fraternity will continue undeterred.

