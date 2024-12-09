India's Economic Surge: PM Modi Highlights Reform and Innovation at Rajasthan Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in Jaipur, highlighting India's journey to becoming the world's fifth-largest economy through strategic reforms. Scheduled from December 9 to 11, the summit emphasizes India's economic achievements and promising investment opportunities.

In his address, PM Modi focused on the 'Reform, Perform, Transform' mantra that has propelled India to double its economy and exports. Modi pointed out that advancements in digital data, democracy, and demography are evident in the country's prosperity, anticipating further growth.

Emphasizing technology's role, Modi praised India's digital infrastructure, citing the success of UPI and DBT schemes as examples. He praised Rajasthan's potential for further growth and stressed the importance of integrating development and heritage as part of the government's 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi' approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)