Parliament Adjourned Amidst Government-Opposition Standoff

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal sharply criticized the government's approach, asserting that parliamentary adjournments reflect the government's reluctance to engage in House proceedings. In a statement to ANI, Venugopal accused the government of hastily adjourning sessions and silencing discussions on sensitive topics like Adani.

The tension escalated with allegations from Venugopal about the parliamentary affairs minister issuing provocative remarks before the House session. Venugopal argued that such actions reveal a deliberate attempt to stifle parliamentary debate, contrary to the minister's role in facilitating cross-party discussions.

Echoing similar concerns, Congress MP Kirti Chidambaram emphasized the need for the government to end the ongoing parliamentary deadlock. Chidambaram called on the administration to permit opposition voices in parliamentary discussions, advocating for a healthy democratic process. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced multiple adjournments due to disruptions, continuing the 12-day stalemate.

(With inputs from agencies.)