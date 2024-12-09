Parliament Adjourned Amidst Government-Opposition Standoff
The Indian Parliament faced repeated adjournments as opposition leaders accused the government of avoiding House proceedings. Congress officials criticized the parliamentary affairs minister's statements, while urging the government to resolve the stalemate. Parliamentary sessions were disrupted for the 12th consecutive day, raising concerns over parliamentary democracy.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal sharply criticized the government's approach, asserting that parliamentary adjournments reflect the government's reluctance to engage in House proceedings. In a statement to ANI, Venugopal accused the government of hastily adjourning sessions and silencing discussions on sensitive topics like Adani.
The tension escalated with allegations from Venugopal about the parliamentary affairs minister issuing provocative remarks before the House session. Venugopal argued that such actions reveal a deliberate attempt to stifle parliamentary debate, contrary to the minister's role in facilitating cross-party discussions.
Echoing similar concerns, Congress MP Kirti Chidambaram emphasized the need for the government to end the ongoing parliamentary deadlock. Chidambaram called on the administration to permit opposition voices in parliamentary discussions, advocating for a healthy democratic process. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced multiple adjournments due to disruptions, continuing the 12-day stalemate.
