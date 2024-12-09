Left Menu

Parliament Adjourned Amidst Government-Opposition Standoff

The Indian Parliament faced repeated adjournments as opposition leaders accused the government of avoiding House proceedings. Congress officials criticized the parliamentary affairs minister's statements, while urging the government to resolve the stalemate. Parliamentary sessions were disrupted for the 12th consecutive day, raising concerns over parliamentary democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:30 IST
Parliament Adjourned Amidst Government-Opposition Standoff
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal sharply criticized the government's approach, asserting that parliamentary adjournments reflect the government's reluctance to engage in House proceedings. In a statement to ANI, Venugopal accused the government of hastily adjourning sessions and silencing discussions on sensitive topics like Adani.

The tension escalated with allegations from Venugopal about the parliamentary affairs minister issuing provocative remarks before the House session. Venugopal argued that such actions reveal a deliberate attempt to stifle parliamentary debate, contrary to the minister's role in facilitating cross-party discussions.

Echoing similar concerns, Congress MP Kirti Chidambaram emphasized the need for the government to end the ongoing parliamentary deadlock. Chidambaram called on the administration to permit opposition voices in parliamentary discussions, advocating for a healthy democratic process. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced multiple adjournments due to disruptions, continuing the 12-day stalemate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024