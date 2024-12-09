Noida International Airport Clears Key Validation Flight, Nears Completion

The Noida International Airport (NIA) achieved a crucial milestone in its development on Monday by successfully conducting its first validation flight, a key component in the aerodrome licensing process. This significant event was attended by Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, alongside other dignitaries.

Minister Naidu underscored the airport as a symbol of pride for India, acknowledging the contributions of farmers who provided land and the dedication of workers who have advanced the project towards its nearing completion. He announced that the project is on track to be finished before the end of April, a timeline confirmed by the successful flight validation. Naidu highlighted that fifty million man-hours had been contributed without safety incidents, attributing the project's smooth progress to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other stakeholders.

Further, Minister Naidu remarked that by April 2024, Uttar Pradesh would lead the nation with 17 operational airports, a feat achieved through the joint efforts of central and state government bodies. The validation flight, carried out by IndiGo as the launch carrier, confirmed the precise approach procedures and the effectiveness of the airport's navigational aids and air traffic control systems. With this successful validation, NIA will prepare the necessary documentation for aerodrome certification to submit to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, celebrated this milestone, acknowledging the hard work and meticulous planning that have readied the airport for commercial operations. This achievement follows the successful calibration of critical systems and ensures high safety standards for aircraft operations, setting the stage for the airport's opening and the welcoming of passengers.

