U.S. Air Traffic Control Faces Urgent Staffing and Infrastructure Crisis

The U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee is poised to tackle pressing challenges in air traffic control, highlighted by a shortage of controllers and outdated infrastructure. Recent incidents, such as a near miss at Chicago Midway and a separate fatal collision, underscore the urgency of addressing these systemic issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) currently operates 3,500 controllers short of its target, with a 10% drop in staffing compared to 2012. This shortfall exacerbates working conditions, pushing employees to work long hours using obsolete technology. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association points to facilities older than 60 years as part of the problem.

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy has pledged to expedite hiring and infrastructure improvements. The FAA grapples with sustaining aging systems and needs $500 million for its NOTAM database. Airlines for America, representing major carriers, stresses the need for emergency funding and enhanced safety protocols to prevent further collisions.

