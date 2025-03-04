Left Menu

U.S. Air Traffic Control Faces Urgent Staffing and Infrastructure Crisis

A U.S. House subcommittee is set to examine the ongoing shortage of air traffic controllers and critical technology and infrastructure challenges within the FAA. Incidents have highlighted these issues, with the FAA needing significant increases in staffing and updated facilities to avert safety risks and service disruptions.

Updated: 04-03-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:30 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee is poised to tackle pressing challenges in air traffic control, highlighted by a shortage of controllers and outdated infrastructure. Recent incidents, such as a near miss at Chicago Midway and a separate fatal collision, underscore the urgency of addressing these systemic issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) currently operates 3,500 controllers short of its target, with a 10% drop in staffing compared to 2012. This shortfall exacerbates working conditions, pushing employees to work long hours using obsolete technology. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association points to facilities older than 60 years as part of the problem.

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy has pledged to expedite hiring and infrastructure improvements. The FAA grapples with sustaining aging systems and needs $500 million for its NOTAM database. Airlines for America, representing major carriers, stresses the need for emergency funding and enhanced safety protocols to prevent further collisions.

