FAA Modernization: Navigating the Future of Air Traffic Control

The Federal Aviation Administration announced plans to upgrade the aging U.S. air traffic control system with the implementation of multiple technologies and providers.

The agency is currently testing communication technologies, including satellites, fiber, and wireless, to ensure the safety and modernization of the national airspace system.

Amid suggestions by some Democrats, the FAA deliberates the potential cancellation of a $2.4 billion contract with Verizon in favor of awarding it to Elon Musk's Starlink. No final decisions on other deployments or changes have been confirmed.

