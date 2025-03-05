FAA Modernization: Navigating the Future of Air Traffic Control
The FAA is exploring multiple technologies, such as satellites, fiber, and wireless, to upgrade the U.S. air traffic control system. Discussions are ongoing about reassigning a $2.4 billion contract from Verizon to Elon Musk's Starlink. No final deployment decisions have been made yet.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced plans to upgrade the aging U.S. air traffic control system with the implementation of multiple technologies and providers.
The agency is currently testing communication technologies, including satellites, fiber, and wireless, to ensure the safety and modernization of the national airspace system.
Amid suggestions by some Democrats, the FAA deliberates the potential cancellation of a $2.4 billion contract with Verizon in favor of awarding it to Elon Musk's Starlink. No final decisions on other deployments or changes have been confirmed.
