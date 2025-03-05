Left Menu

FAA Modernization: Navigating the Future of Air Traffic Control

The FAA is exploring multiple technologies, such as satellites, fiber, and wireless, to upgrade the U.S. air traffic control system. Discussions are ongoing about reassigning a $2.4 billion contract from Verizon to Elon Musk's Starlink. No final deployment decisions have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration announced plans to upgrade the aging U.S. air traffic control system with the implementation of multiple technologies and providers.

The agency is currently testing communication technologies, including satellites, fiber, and wireless, to ensure the safety and modernization of the national airspace system.

Amid suggestions by some Democrats, the FAA deliberates the potential cancellation of a $2.4 billion contract with Verizon in favor of awarding it to Elon Musk's Starlink. No final decisions on other deployments or changes have been confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

