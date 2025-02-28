Left Menu

U.S. Takes Action on Air Traffic Control Staffing Crisis

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced new measures to address the air traffic controller staffing shortage, which has led to safety concerns. The FAA will increase hiring, raise starting salaries by 30%, and shorten the hiring process to tackle the deficit of 3,500 controllers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:46 IST
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed Thursday that the Trump administration plans to enhance efforts to recruit air traffic controllers amid alarming recent safety incidents. These events have heightened awareness of a longstanding staffing shortfall in the field.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to open its hiring window for air traffic controllers through March 17. To attract more candidates, the FAA will offer a 30% raise in starting salaries for those attending its training academy and will expedite the hiring process by over four months.

Currently, the FAA faces a deficit of approximately 3,500 air traffic controllers, operating with about 10% fewer controllers compared to 2012. This move is aimed at addressing the critical need for fully staffed air traffic control teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

