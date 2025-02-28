U.S. Takes Action on Air Traffic Control Staffing Crisis

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed Thursday that the Trump administration plans to enhance efforts to recruit air traffic controllers amid alarming recent safety incidents. These events have heightened awareness of a longstanding staffing shortfall in the field.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to open its hiring window for air traffic controllers through March 17. To attract more candidates, the FAA will offer a 30% raise in starting salaries for those attending its training academy and will expedite the hiring process by over four months.

Currently, the FAA faces a deficit of approximately 3,500 air traffic controllers, operating with about 10% fewer controllers compared to 2012. This move is aimed at addressing the critical need for fully staffed air traffic control teams.

