Urgent Overhaul: Solving America's Air Traffic Control Crisis

Amid persistent staffing shortages and safety incidents, the Trump administration plans to enhance air traffic controller recruitment. Measures include increasing salaries, accelerating hiring timelines, and reconsidering staffing rules. With significant support from airline executives and senators, substantial investments aim to modernize facilities and boost the aviation sector's efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 03:23 IST
On Thursday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced initiatives to tackle the ongoing shortage of air traffic controllers, a situation exacerbated by recent safety incidents. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will open its hiring window until March 17, increase starting salaries by 30% for candidates at its training academy, and reduce the hiring timeline by over four months.

Control facilities remain understaffed, with many controllers working compulsory overtime. The FAA faces a deficit of 3,500 fully certified controllers, 10% fewer than in 2012. In a strategic move, the FAA recently terminated 350 probationary workers, excluding those in crucial safety positions.

Bipartisan support from U.S. senators and airline industry leaders emphasizes the urgent need for increased funding and streamlined training. Former President Joe Biden's proposal of $8 billion over five years seeks to modernize outdated facilities and recruit new controllers, ultimately bolstering safety and reliability.

