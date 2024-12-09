Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Solar Power Deal Controversy: Allegations and Developments

Andhra Pradesh's power distribution companies plan to buy over 4,000 million units of power from SECI for agriculture, despite controversy stemming from bribery allegations involving the Adani Group. The SECI agreement is defended by officials citing savings for the state. Power supply phases are planned from 2025 to 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:44 IST
Andhra Pradesh's power distribution companies have announced plans to acquire more than 4,000 million units of solar power from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the agricultural sector, according to filings with the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission. This decision is part of a broader agreement for procuring 17,000 million units.

The agreement has become controversial amid bribery allegations against the Adani Group, accused of paying Indian officials for favorable contracts. The allegations, however, have been denied by both the Adani Group and Andhra Pradesh's opposition party, YSR Congress, as a state-central agreement with no illegal involvement.

The solar power purchase aims to support the state's agricultural consumers while reducing costs. Under the terms, Andhra Pradesh will receive solar power in phases over several years. The agreement promises significant cost savings, but delivery timelines have faced delays due to transmission infrastructure issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

