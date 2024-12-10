ILO Workshop Champions Gender Equality in Egypt's Green Economy Transition

As part of efforts to advance gender equality and foster a sustainable green economy, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has launched a two-day workshop titled "Gender-responsive Just Transition with a Focus on Women's Entrepreneurship Development." This initiative is a core component of the Advancing the Decent Work Agenda in North Africa project, funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida).

The workshop coincides with the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign and convenes representatives from government agencies, private sector leaders, trade unions, civil society, academia, development partners, and international experts. Participants aim to design a roadmap for a gender-responsive green transition in Egypt, prioritizing women's entrepreneurship.

Opening Session Highlights Commitment to Equity and Sustainability

The opening session featured remarks from Mr. Eric Oechslin, Director of the ILO Cairo Office, and recorded messages from H.E. Dr. Rania Al Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, and H.E. Mohamed Gobran, Minister of Labour.

Dr. Al Mashat emphasized the interconnectedness of social justice and environmental sustainability, stating, “The green transition must leave no one behind. Women should not only be participants in this transformation but also leaders, innovators, and drivers of change.”

She highlighted Egypt's initiatives to empower women entrepreneurs in critical sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, and waste management. One example is the Egyptian Gender Equality Seal, launched in 2022, which applies the World Bank model and has already certified 13 private sector companies, with more expressing interest.

Minister Gobran echoed these sentiments, highlighting the Ministry of Labour's focus on adapting to climate change through projects like the Climate is My Responsibility campaign and training for occupational safety and health inspectors. He stressed the importance of multi-stakeholder partnerships to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

ILO’s Commitment to Gender Equality in Climate Action

Eric Oechslin reaffirmed the ILO’s dedication to a gender-responsive just transition, noting that the principles align with national policies such as Egypt Vision 2030 and the National Climate Change Strategy.

He praised the Sida-funded ADWA’ project, which integrated green economy data into the Egyptian Labour Market Panel Survey for the first time. “This survey is among the few globally to provide critical insights into the intersection of gender equality and green economy employment,” Oechslin said.

Additionally, Oechslin announced an upcoming Arabic-language guide, "Gender, Equality, and Inclusion for a Just Transition in Climate Action," which aims to support national institutions in adopting inclusive policies.

Workshop Objectives and Expected Outcomes

The workshop focuses on equipping participants with tools to develop gender-responsive strategies for Egypt's green transition. Objectives include:

Promoting dialogue on women’s entrepreneurship as a driver of gender equality in the green economy.

Enhancing understanding of the links between gender equality, climate action, and decent work.

Strengthening capacity for inclusive policy development.

Expected outcomes include a detailed roadmap for embedding gender-responsive principles into Egypt’s green transition policies and creating a robust network of stakeholders committed to achieving the SDGs.

Global Impact and Local Relevance

This initiative is poised to have a far-reaching impact, showcasing Egypt as a model for gender-inclusive climate action. The focus on women as key agents of change underscores the importance of equity in sustainable development.

By fostering collaboration among local and global stakeholders, the workshop highlights the critical role of women entrepreneurs in driving innovation, resilience, and economic growth within the green economy. It reinforces the idea that a sustainable future must be inclusive, ensuring prosperity for all.