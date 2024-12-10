Assam Boosts Healthcare and Sports Infrastructure in Sarupathar
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a 100-bedded hospital and dedicated an oxygen plant in Sarupathar. Alongside healthcare developments, he launched sports facilities, including an indoor stadium and the foundation of a swimming pool, to empower local youth and enhance Sarupathar's infrastructure.
In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare and sports infrastructure, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a 100-bedded hospital in Sarupathar, Golaghat district. The facility, built at a cost of Rs 15 crore, includes state-of-the-art departments and wards, promising improved medical care for the region.
Additionally, Sarma dedicated a vital oxygen plant, funded by Numaligarh Refinery's CSR initiatives, to bolster emergency services at the hospital. The Chief Minister highlighted plans to introduce further advanced medical care and expand beneficiary schemes, enhancing healthcare access for 10,000 more people in the constituency.
Marking a leap in sports development, Sarma unveiled an indoor stadium featuring badminton and table tennis courts, and laid the foundation for a swimming pool. These sports facilities aim to nurture young talents like Olympian Lovlina Borgohain, fostering opportunities for aspiring athletes to excel nationally and internationally.
