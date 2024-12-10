Intense Rescue Mission: 5-Year-Old Trapped in Rajasthan Borewell

Efforts to rescue a five-year-old boy who plunged into a borewell in Dausa, Rajasthan, persisted through Tuesday night, according to officials. 'We've been working nonstop,' confirmed Dausa District Magistrate Devendra Kumar, as National and State Disaster Response teams actively address the situation to ensure the child's safe return.

On Monday, the child accidentally fell into the borewell while playing, triggering an immediate response from local authorities. With the boy trapped at a depth of approximately 150 feet, his condition remains stable thus far, a positive sign amid the several ongoing rescue measures being executed by the administration.

The boy is continuously supplied with oxygen as medical teams stand by at the scene. Dausa District Magistrate Kumar reported that all necessary equipment, including a JCB for excavation, is in use. This incident echoes a similar case from September when a two-year-old girl was rescued after being trapped in a borewell in the Bandikui area for 18 hours.

