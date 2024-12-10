Left Menu

Intense Rescue Mission: 5-Year-Old Trapped in Rajasthan Borewell

A five-year-old boy fell into a 150-foot borewell in Dausa, Rajasthan, sparking a major rescue effort with teams working tirelessly overnight. The boy remains stable, receiving oxygen, as NDRF, SDRF, and Civil Defence teams collaborate on site. A similar incident occurred in September, highlighting ongoing borewell safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:55 IST
Rescue operations underway after 5-year-old boy fell into borewell in Dausa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to rescue a five-year-old boy who plunged into a borewell in Dausa, Rajasthan, persisted through Tuesday night, according to officials. 'We've been working nonstop,' confirmed Dausa District Magistrate Devendra Kumar, as National and State Disaster Response teams actively address the situation to ensure the child's safe return.

On Monday, the child accidentally fell into the borewell while playing, triggering an immediate response from local authorities. With the boy trapped at a depth of approximately 150 feet, his condition remains stable thus far, a positive sign amid the several ongoing rescue measures being executed by the administration.

The boy is continuously supplied with oxygen as medical teams stand by at the scene. Dausa District Magistrate Kumar reported that all necessary equipment, including a JCB for excavation, is in use. This incident echoes a similar case from September when a two-year-old girl was rescued after being trapped in a borewell in the Bandikui area for 18 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

