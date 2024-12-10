Left Menu

Assam Tourism Minister Seeks Blessings at Kamakhya Temple, Emphasizes on State's Tourism Growth

Assam's new Tourism Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, visited Kamakhya temple, highlighting the state's tourism development efforts. He aims to boost employment and infrastructure in tourism. The temple serves as a significant spiritual site uniting Aryan and non-Aryan traditions. Annually celebrated Ambubachi Mela is among its many revered festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:02 IST
Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Assam's newly appointed Tourism Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, embarked on a significant visit to the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. There, he sought the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya, a revered figure in the region. Dass expressed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, substantial progress has been made in enhancing the state's tourism sector.

Dass elaborated on ongoing projects such as the development of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. He emphasized that this initiative is set to become one of India's foremost religious projects. The minister underscored the dual focus on generating employment and improving infrastructure at key tourist sites across Assam. He also acknowledged his newly assigned responsibilities by visiting the Kamakhya temple today.

The Kamakhya temple, located just 7 kilometers from Guwahati on the Nilachal hills, ranks among the largest Shakti shrines nationwide. It serves as a pivotal pilgrimage hub, bridging Aryan and non-Aryan traditions, according to the Assam government. Alongside five temples devoted to various forms of Lord Shiva, the complex houses three additional temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu, manifesting as Kedara, Gadadhara, and Pandunath.

The temple's annual Ambubachi Mela commemorates the deity's yearly menstruation, occurring mid-June. This festival, alongside Durga Puja, Durgadeul, Madandeul, and other religious observances, attracts numerous devotees, underscoring the temple's cultural and spiritual significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

