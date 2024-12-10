Tribute to Visionary Leader: SM Krishna's Legacy Honored with Proposed Knowledge City

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy announced plans to propose the construction of a Knowledge City to commemorate the late former Chief Minister SM Krishna's contributions to the state.

While speaking to the media, Swamy expressed intent to write to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister about the initiative, emphasizing Krishna's pivotal role in developing Bengaluru's IT sector.

Swamy took to social media to mourn Krishna's death, describing it as an irreparable loss to state and national politics, and highlighted the former leader's significant impact on Karnataka's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)