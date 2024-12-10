Tribute to Visionary Leader: SM Krishna's Legacy Honored with Proposed Knowledge City
Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy proposes a Knowledge City in honor of late former CM SM Krishna to recognize his contributions, particularly in IT. Krishna served as Karnataka CM and External Affairs Minister, leaving a lasting impact on the state and politics. He passed away after prolonged illness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:12 IST
- India
Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy announced plans to propose the construction of a Knowledge City to commemorate the late former Chief Minister SM Krishna's contributions to the state.
While speaking to the media, Swamy expressed intent to write to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister about the initiative, emphasizing Krishna's pivotal role in developing Bengaluru's IT sector.
Swamy took to social media to mourn Krishna's death, describing it as an irreparable loss to state and national politics, and highlighted the former leader's significant impact on Karnataka's growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
