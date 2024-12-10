Left Menu

French Power Disrupted by EDF Strike

A strike at France's EDF disrupted 2.5 gigawatts of power production, impacting nuclear and hydro facilities. Almost 1 gigawatt of hydro and 1.5 gigawatts from nuclear plants were affected. Despite this, France will remain a net exporter, amid rising regional spot prices due to decreased wind power in Germany.

  France

On Tuesday, a strike by workers at France's state-owned power company, EDF, resulted in a significant disruption of 2.5 gigawatts of electricity production. This impacted both nuclear and hydroelectric facilities.

According to company data, nearly 1 gigawatt of hydroelectric power and 1.5 gigawatts from two reactors at the Paluel nuclear plant in northern France were taken offline. At 1045 GMT, this represented nearly 4% of national power production.

Despite these disruptions, data from grid operator RTE indicated that France was expected to remain a net exporter of power. Meanwhile, regional spot prices surged to multi-month highs due to anticipated drops in wind power output in Germany and colder temperatures driving up demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

