BEML Secures Major Defence Contract for 50-Tonne Trailer

State-owned enterprise BEML Limited has secured a substantial contract from the Indian defence ministry to supply a 50-tonne trailer, valued at Rs 83.51 crore. The deal exemplifies BEML's prowess in delivering indigenous and advanced defence infrastructure solutions.

The trailer, designed for transporting battle tanks, boasts 12 twin wheels for improved durability and stability across challenging terrains. It has a payload capacity of 50 tonnes and is compatible with the BEML HMV 8x8 vehicle. Key features include a steerable turntable allowing for 55-degree rotation each way, a twin-line air brake system, emergency brakes, and mechanically operated parking brakes.

Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy expressed pride in securing the order, emphasizing BEML's role in producing indigenised solutions at scale and its commitment to supporting the defence sector further. BEML operates in three sectors: defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and metro, with manufacturing units in multiple locations and a comprehensive sales and services network.

(With inputs from agencies.)