Global Alliance Calls for UN Action on Persecution of Bangladeshi Minorities
The Bangladeshi Minorities Alliance, comprising Hindu groups from the US and Europe, has urged the UN to address the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. The alliance highlighted violence against minorities, urging global intervention to protect rights and ensure justice for these oppressed communities.
The Bangladeshi Minorities Alliance, comprising Hindu groups from the United States and Europe, has called on the United Nations to take prompt action to halt the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. The advocacy comes amidst rising violence and oppression targeting these communities.
Richa Gautam of CaresGlobal, a member of the alliance, emphasized that the persecution transcends governance issues, labeling it a 'stain on the conscience of humanity'. The alliance, speaking at the United Nations Forum on Minority Issues in Geneva, urged the international community to respond to this crisis with urgency.
The situation has garnered international attention, with several countries, including India, voicing concern over recent incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The targeting of religious minorities, including the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, has intensified calls for global intervention to ensure justice and security for affected communities.
