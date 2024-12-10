Assam CM Invokes Israel's Resilience at 'Swahid Divas'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the 'Swahid Divas' program on Tuesday to commemorate the martyrs of the Assam Agitation in Sonitpur district. The event, organized by the BJP and its youth wing, Yuva Morcha, took place in Jamugurihat, Sonitpur.

During his address, CM Sarma urged the Assamese people to emulate Israel's journey to becoming a formidable nation through innovation in knowledge, science, and technology, despite constant threats. Highlighting Assam's geographical vulnerabilities, bordered by nations like Bangladesh and Myanmar, and the minority status of Assamese in 12 districts, he emphasized learning from Israel's resilience for community survival.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister discussed the ongoing efforts to implement the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sharma Commission's recommendations on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, informing that progress might be seen in the upcoming assembly session. He also addressed the delimitation process of assembly constituencies, ensuring that more than 105 MLAs of Assamese and Indian origin secure political representation, declaring it a significant achievement of their tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)