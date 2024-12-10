Left Menu

AAP Accuses BJP of Conspiracy in Bus Marshals' Abrupt Dismissal

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party orchestrated a scheme leading to the removal of over 10,000 bus marshals in Delhi. Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized BJP and the Lieutenant Governor for undermining a key safety initiative in Delhi Transport Corporation buses.

Updated: 10-12-2024 23:24 IST
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a conspiracy that resulted in the removal of over 10,000 bus marshals from their positions in Delhi. Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the BJP and the Lieutenant Governor for undermining a critical safety initiative in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

Highlighting the plight of the affected bus marshals, Bharadwaj said, "These young men and women ensured the safety of Delhi's women on public transport. However, in a conspiracy led by BJP, they were unceremoniously removed by the Lieutenant Governor appointed by BJP." He accused BJP leaders of misleading the marshals about reinstatement by claiming support from the LG.

Despite repeated appeals and proposals from the AAP-led cabinet, Bharadwaj claimed the Lieutenant Governor refused to act, putting the blame on BJP and LG for dragging the matter. He further criticized the LG's misleading assurances about recruiting bus marshals as Home Guards, exposing BJP's alleged ploy to avoid fulfilling promises to long-serving marshals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

