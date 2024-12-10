Leaders Unite Against Cold: Blanket Distribution Drive in Northern India
As temperatures drop in Northern plains, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami spearhead efforts to provide night shelters and distribute blankets to the needy. Key inspections and directives aim to ensure no one is left vulnerable in the harsh winter conditions.
Amid plunging temperatures in the Northern plains, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, joined by local MP Ravi Kishan, launched a compassionate campaign, inaugurating night shelters in Gorakhpur and distributing blankets and food to those in need. He emphasized the critical importance of maintaining these facilities, directing officials to prevent any negligence.
In a media interaction, Adityanath highlighted the success of PM Awas Yojna, noting its effective implementation under Prime Minister Modi, with 56 lakh families already provided houses and additional efforts underway. Despite these achievements, he acknowledged the ongoing challenges faced by street vendors and transient workers, underscoring the vital role of night shelters.
Simultaneously in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted blanket distributions at Dehradun's ISBT, targeting the destitute and homeless to safeguard them against the severe cold. His inspection of the ISBT night shelter led to further directives for adequate warmth measures, including bonfires and warm clothing for passengers, as outlined in an official statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
