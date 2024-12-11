Techie's Tragic Suicide Sparks Legal Debate on Men's Rights

The tragic suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash has ignited a debate about legal protections for men facing harassment. In a heartfelt appeal, Subhash's brother highlighted the absence of arrests in the case and underscored the importance of acknowledging that men's lives are equally significant.

Expressing his grief, Subhash's brother urged the Indian government to initiate legal reforms that address the harassment men endure. He criticized the current situation where no legal action has yet been taken, despite the grave circumstances surrounding Atul's death. Complaints have been made, but justice remains elusive.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Whitefield, Shivakumar, confirmed Atul's suicide, attributing it to harassment from his wife's family. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing. A suicide note left by Atul calls for justice and implicates several individuals, including a family court judge, while a recorded video details his alleged harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)