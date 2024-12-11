Left Menu

Techie's Tragic Suicide Sparks Legal Debate on Men's Rights

The brother of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide, calls for improved legal protection for men facing harassment. He emphasizes the need for laws addressing harassment of men, as no arrests have followed Atul's tragic suicide amid familial and legal struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:23 IST
Techie's Tragic Suicide Sparks Legal Debate on Men's Rights
Brother of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash has ignited a debate about legal protections for men facing harassment. In a heartfelt appeal, Subhash's brother highlighted the absence of arrests in the case and underscored the importance of acknowledging that men's lives are equally significant.

Expressing his grief, Subhash's brother urged the Indian government to initiate legal reforms that address the harassment men endure. He criticized the current situation where no legal action has yet been taken, despite the grave circumstances surrounding Atul's death. Complaints have been made, but justice remains elusive.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Whitefield, Shivakumar, confirmed Atul's suicide, attributing it to harassment from his wife's family. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing. A suicide note left by Atul calls for justice and implicates several individuals, including a family court judge, while a recorded video details his alleged harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024