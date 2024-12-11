Mahindra Lifespace Faces Rs 2.09 Crore GST Demand in Tamil Nadu

Mahindra Lifespace Developers, a realty firm, has received a tax demand of Rs 2.09 crore from the GST department in Tamil Nadu, as announced on Wednesday.

The company informed in a regulatory filing that the demand includes interest and penalty, issued by the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Chengalpattu, under Section 74 of the GST Act 2017. The action follows allegations of short GST payment.

Mahindra Lifespace maintains that there has been no noncompliance on their part and plans to appeal against the order, expecting a positive outcome with no significant financial repercussions expected.

