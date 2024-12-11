Water Woes at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: NGT's Inquiry into Freshwater Usage

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised concerns over the Karnataka State Cricket Association's decision to use groundwater for watering the turf at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This query arises amid an ongoing water shortage affecting the state's capital.

In April, the NGT sought an explanation from the cricket association about the stadium's water sourcing methods, especially in light of the substantial water required during IPL matches. On November 26, the tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, reviewed the association's report revealing its reliance on borewell water.

The tribunal has granted the association four weeks to justify its choice of using fresh groundwater rather than utilizing its sewage treatment plant completely. The next hearing is scheduled for March 19, as the tribunal remains attentive to the serious water supply concerns in the region.

