Cultivating Tomorrow: Transforming Agriculture Amidst Climate Challenges

Global food and nutrition security is under threat, contributing significantly to persistent food inflation, according to ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri. Speaking on Wednesday, Puri identified the agriculture sector's vast potential for vertical growth, provided it embraces sustainable practices and technological solutions.

Puri emphasized the pressing issues brought on by climate change, highlighting the susceptibility of agriculture to unpredictable weather conditions. With India's numerous small and marginal farmers, he stressed the importance of empowering them to boost productivity and adaptability.

Despite advancements due to supportive policies for agri-tech startups, challenges remain ahead. Puri sees a significant opportunity for India to increase its share of global agricultural trade, urging a focus on sustainable development and digital innovation to ensure the sector's resilience and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)