Cultivating Tomorrow: Transforming Agriculture Amidst Climate Challenges

Sanjiv Puri, ITC Chairman, highlights concerns over global food security and inflation. He underscores the opportunity for vertical growth in agriculture, emphasizing sustainability and tech integration. Climate change and support for small farmers remain top priorities to enhance productivity and address future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:27 IST
Global food and nutrition security is under threat, contributing significantly to persistent food inflation, according to ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri. Speaking on Wednesday, Puri identified the agriculture sector's vast potential for vertical growth, provided it embraces sustainable practices and technological solutions.

Puri emphasized the pressing issues brought on by climate change, highlighting the susceptibility of agriculture to unpredictable weather conditions. With India's numerous small and marginal farmers, he stressed the importance of empowering them to boost productivity and adaptability.

Despite advancements due to supportive policies for agri-tech startups, challenges remain ahead. Puri sees a significant opportunity for India to increase its share of global agricultural trade, urging a focus on sustainable development and digital innovation to ensure the sector's resilience and growth.

