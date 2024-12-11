Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Bribery: DDA and Bank Panel Advocate Apprehended

The CBI has apprehended two DDA officials for accepting a partial bribe of Rs 2 lakh and arrested a bank advocate in Maharashtra for a Rs 1.70 lakh bribe. Both incidents involved negotiations lowering the bribe amount and resulted in successful operations by the agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:26 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Bribery: DDA and Bank Panel Advocate Apprehended
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken decisive action against corruption, apprehending two officials from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday. Among the arrested are an Executive Engineer, Rahul Meena, and a Multi-Tasking Staff member, Manish, for allegedly soliciting and accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe. According to the CBI, this sum was part of an agreed Rs 2.8 lakh bribe, reduced from the initial Rs 3 lakh demand to facilitate bill clearance and payment.

In a well-planned operation, the agency reportedly caught the duo in the act after the complainant relinquished the money following Meena's directive. As the investigation progresses, the focus now turns to unraveling further details in this bribery case. Meanwhile, a separate CBI operation led to the arrest of a panel advocate of Indian Bank in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, accused of a Rs 1.70 lakh bribe.

This Maharashtra arrest unfolded after the advocate compromised the initial demand of Rs 2.5 lakh to forfeit possession under the SARFAESI Act. CBI personnel caught him red-handed, solidifying their success in this anti-corruption initiative. The swift operations underscore CBI's commitment to curtailing unethical practices within official entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024