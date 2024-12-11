CBI Cracks Down on Bribery: DDA and Bank Panel Advocate Apprehended

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken decisive action against corruption, apprehending two officials from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday. Among the arrested are an Executive Engineer, Rahul Meena, and a Multi-Tasking Staff member, Manish, for allegedly soliciting and accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe. According to the CBI, this sum was part of an agreed Rs 2.8 lakh bribe, reduced from the initial Rs 3 lakh demand to facilitate bill clearance and payment.

In a well-planned operation, the agency reportedly caught the duo in the act after the complainant relinquished the money following Meena's directive. As the investigation progresses, the focus now turns to unraveling further details in this bribery case. Meanwhile, a separate CBI operation led to the arrest of a panel advocate of Indian Bank in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, accused of a Rs 1.70 lakh bribe.

This Maharashtra arrest unfolded after the advocate compromised the initial demand of Rs 2.5 lakh to forfeit possession under the SARFAESI Act. CBI personnel caught him red-handed, solidifying their success in this anti-corruption initiative. The swift operations underscore CBI's commitment to curtailing unethical practices within official entities.

