Turmoil in Rajya Sabha: Controversy Over Admissibility Criticism

Amid opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha over notice admissibility, Leader of House JP Nadda condemned leader Mallikarjun Kharge for criticising the Chair. Nadda accused Congress of disinterest in democracy, citing Kharge's absence at discussions. As tensions rose over no-confidence notice, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:21 IST
Leader of House, Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
The Rajya Sabha session on Thursday descended into chaos as opposition members demanded discussions on various notices they had submitted, leading to an adjournment until 2 pm. Leader of the House, JP Nadda, spoke out against Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of questioning the Chair's decisions, which Nadda deemed contempt of the House.

Nadda argued that Kharge, a senior opposition leader, had set a negative precedent by criticising the Chair in a press conference. He emphasized that criticism of the Chairman's ruling is against the House's decorum. Referring to a lack of participation from Kharge in key discussions, Nadda questioned his commitment to democracy.

The discord was further fueled by allegations from Nadda that the Congress was undermining constitutional values. He pointed out that derogatory remarks about the Chairman were made on a Congress social media handle. As tensions escalated over a no-confidence notice against House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Speaker adjourned the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

