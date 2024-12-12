Turmoil in Rajya Sabha: Controversy Over Admissibility Criticism

The Rajya Sabha session on Thursday descended into chaos as opposition members demanded discussions on various notices they had submitted, leading to an adjournment until 2 pm. Leader of the House, JP Nadda, spoke out against Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of questioning the Chair's decisions, which Nadda deemed contempt of the House.

Nadda argued that Kharge, a senior opposition leader, had set a negative precedent by criticising the Chair in a press conference. He emphasized that criticism of the Chairman's ruling is against the House's decorum. Referring to a lack of participation from Kharge in key discussions, Nadda questioned his commitment to democracy.

The discord was further fueled by allegations from Nadda that the Congress was undermining constitutional values. He pointed out that derogatory remarks about the Chairman were made on a Congress social media handle. As tensions escalated over a no-confidence notice against House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Speaker adjourned the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)