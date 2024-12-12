Left Menu

Gujarat Pioneers First Labor Facilitation Centre in Ahmedabad

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates the state's first Labor Facilitation Centre in Ahmedabad, highlighting PM Modi's 'Shramev Jayate' mantra. This initiative aims to provide amenities to workers and promote labor welfare, with plans to establish more centers statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:23 IST
Gujarat Pioneers First Labor Facilitation Centre in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel disributes food at 'Shramik Savikha Kendra' in Ahmedabad (Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to labor welfare, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated the state's first Labor Facilitation Centre in Ahmedabad. This new initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Shramev Jayate' philosophy, emphasizing the importance of labor commitment and dignity.

The Shramik Savikha Kendra, unveiled by Patel, marks two years of his leadership. Taking to social media, the Chief Minister shared the establishment of the Shramik Annapurna Center in Ahmedabad's Naroda Ward, underscoring its role as the 99th center in the city and the 291st in the state. These centers aim to provide a vital dining and refreshment venue for workers involved in contract labor.

With plans to construct additional labor facilitation centers throughout Gujarat, including 11 in Ahmedabad, the government seeks to enhance basic amenities for workers. Such centers will offer canteens, washrooms, and a rendezvous point for labor contractors and workers. This initiative promises protection from harsh weather conditions, representing a commendable step toward honoring workers, providing affordable meals and refreshments, and fostering community. The ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain and local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024