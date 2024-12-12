Gujarat Pioneers First Labor Facilitation Centre in Ahmedabad

In a significant boost to labor welfare, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated the state's first Labor Facilitation Centre in Ahmedabad. This new initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Shramev Jayate' philosophy, emphasizing the importance of labor commitment and dignity.

The Shramik Savikha Kendra, unveiled by Patel, marks two years of his leadership. Taking to social media, the Chief Minister shared the establishment of the Shramik Annapurna Center in Ahmedabad's Naroda Ward, underscoring its role as the 99th center in the city and the 291st in the state. These centers aim to provide a vital dining and refreshment venue for workers involved in contract labor.

With plans to construct additional labor facilitation centers throughout Gujarat, including 11 in Ahmedabad, the government seeks to enhance basic amenities for workers. Such centers will offer canteens, washrooms, and a rendezvous point for labor contractors and workers. This initiative promises protection from harsh weather conditions, representing a commendable step toward honoring workers, providing affordable meals and refreshments, and fostering community. The ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain and local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)