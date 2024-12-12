Left Menu

Chandigarh Child Rights Body Issues Directive for Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Concert

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights has advised singer Diljit Dosanjh to avoid songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence in his upcoming concert. Concerns were raised about children being exposed to inappropriate content and late-night performances potentially enabling underage drinking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:24 IST
Shipra Bansal,Chairperson of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a preemptive move, the Chairperson of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Shipra Bansal, has issued guidance to popular singer Diljit Dosanjh ahead of his December 14 concert. The advisory, part of his 'Dil-Luminati' India tour, stems from previous instances where children were brought on stage during similar events.

Bansal highlighted specific concerns regarding the nature of some songs played at Dosanjh's performances. The Commission has urged the singer to refrain from songs promoting themes of alcohol, drugs, and violence, as these can negatively influence impressionable youth.

The advisory also pointed out issues with late-night concerts increasing the risk of underage drinking. A similar notice had been issued prior to another Punjabi artist, Karan Aujla's, show. Recently, the Telangana government also served Dosanjh a notice regarding content promoting harmful themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

