Maharashtra's Cabinet Standoff: Rising Tensions Amidst Government Delays
The Shiv Sena critiques Maharashtra's ruling coalition, Mahayuti, for delays in forming a cabinet amid worsening law and order, following violent unrest in Parbhani. Concerns rise over the absence of a Home Minister, spotlighting governance uncertainties. Calls for the swift cabinet formation grow, as government stability faces scrutiny.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has voiced harsh criticism against the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra over ongoing delays in the formation of a new cabinet, coupled with a deteriorating law and order situation. Anand Dubey, a spokesperson for Shiv Sena, pointed to the swearing-in of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy as a mere formality, lamenting the absence of a functioning state cabinet to address pressing issues.
Amid these concerns, violence erupted in Parbhani city following the reported vandalism of an Indian Constitution replica, leading to further calls for immediate cabinet formation to drive development and stability. Priyanka Chaturvedi, an MP with Shiv Sena, questioned the lack of a Home Minister, highlighting the state's inability to manage its law and order functions autonomously at this critical time.
The delay in appointing cabinet ministers is particularly jarring as the state grappled with unrest, leaving leadership roles and responsibilities unclear. Tensions heighten as opposition voices, including Congress MP Varsha Gaekwad, demand immediate action to end governmental inertia and restore peace in affected areas.
