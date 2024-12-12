Historic Bhoomi Pujan of Freeganj Overbridge in Ujjain Marks Jan Kalyan Parv

In a seminal moment for Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted the bhoomi pujan for the Rs 91.76 crore Freeganj railway overbridge as part of the Jan Kalyan Parv initiative on Thursday. The move, which addresses a nearly 100-year-old infrastructure need, comes as the city braces for a massive influx of pilgrims in the upcoming Simhastha festival.

Chief Minister Yadav conveyed his pleasure at partaking in such a pivotal event, noting ongoing efforts to ensure government schemes reach every corner of the state. "We must work diligently to widen roads, construct bridges, and make necessary arrangements," Yadav stated, emphasizing the project's importance in advancing developmental goals under Prime Ministerial leadership.

Expressing his sentiments on social media platform X, CM Yadav highlighted the campaign aims to facilitate an empowered Madhya Pradesh through initiatives benefiting farmers, youth, women, and the underprivileged, set to continue till January 2025. The focus remains on sustainable growth and infrastructure enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)