EVM Controversy: BJP Defends, Congress Challenges Amid Poll Defeat

In the wake of the recent elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fiercely criticized opposition groups, especially the Congress party, following their claims about Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar condemned the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi, labeling their actions as a result of their defeat.

Shelar's critical remarks were echoed by BJP MP Sambit Patra, who accused Congress of disrespecting the Constitution by repeatedly contesting the election results in the Supreme Court. Patra emphasized that EVM operations were verifiable, captured on CCTV, and made public, questioning Congress's persistence in challenging the outcomes.

This controversy gained traction after the Maharashtra assembly polls, where the opposition filed a petition with the Supreme Court, expressing concerns over EVM security. Despite these claims, the Election Commission continues to assure the public of the machines' reliability and transparency. Simultaneously, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of voter list manipulation ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

