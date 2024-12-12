NCP Leaders Meet India's VP as BJP Triumphs in Maharashtra Elections

NCP leader Praful Patel, accompanied by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, held a courtesy meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi on Thursday. Praful Patel described the encounter as a significant interaction, during which various important topics were discussed.

Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar was also present at the meeting. In a separate development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed delight over the Mahayuti's unexpected landslide victory in the state elections. Speaking at the India Economic Conclave hosted by Times Network, Fadnavis attributed their success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effective campaign slogan.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 saw the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance clinch a commanding victory, securing 235 seats out of 288. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party, winning 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made significant gains, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition faced major setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)