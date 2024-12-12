Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Four Students in Kerala

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the Kalladikkode area of Palakkad district in Kerala, four school students lost their lives and one sustained injuries after a runaway cement truck ran over them on Thursday.

The Kerala Chief Minister's Office announced that the truck was en route to Mannarkad when the accident took place, promising an emergency response to treat the injured effectively. A detailed investigation has been initiated to uncover the cause of this unfortunate event.

The local community is in mourning as the state government coordinates efforts to address the situation and prevent future tragedies. Further updates are expected as the investigation continues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)