Fire Erupts at LIC Office: Emergency Response Underway

A fire broke out at the LIC of India's regional office on Wednesday night. Authorities dispatched three fire tenders to extinguish the flames. The exact cause remains unknown, and it is unclear if anyone is trapped inside. An investigation is underway as firefighters continue their efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fire erupted at the regional office of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India late on Wednesday, according to police reports.

Three fire tenders have been promptly dispatched, working relentlessly to quench the flames, confirmed sources from the fire and rescue department.

The incident was reported around 8:40 PM, leading to the deployment of multiple fire engines. While the precise cause remains undetermined, officials stated that it is currently unknown if there are any individuals trapped in the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

