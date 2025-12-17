Fire Erupts at LIC Office: Emergency Response Underway

A fire erupted at the regional office of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India late on Wednesday, according to police reports.

Three fire tenders have been promptly dispatched, working relentlessly to quench the flames, confirmed sources from the fire and rescue department.

The incident was reported around 8:40 PM, leading to the deployment of multiple fire engines. While the precise cause remains undetermined, officials stated that it is currently unknown if there are any individuals trapped in the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)