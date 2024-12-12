Supreme Court Halts New Suits and Judgments on Places of Worship Act Cases

The Supreme Court of India's interim order on Thursday has received praise from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) regarding the Places of Worship Act of 1991. The court has imposed restrictions on registering new lawsuits, delivering judgments, or conducting surveys in ongoing cases until further notice. However, it stopped short of halting ongoing cases entirely, as confirmed by AIMPLB Office Secretary Dr. Mohd. Vaquar Uddin Latifi.

AIMPLB spokesperson Dr. SQR Ilyas expressed approval of the Supreme Court's decision, emphasizing that local courts have undermined the Act's spirit by entertaining petitions related to mosques and shrines. He noted that local courts had essentially rendered the Act ineffective by declaring appeals admissible and issuing orders. The interim order now sets a halt on such actions until the court's next ruling.

The Act was challenged in 2020, prompting the Supreme Court to seek a reply from the central government, which has yet to respond. The AIMPLB hopes this interim measure will prevent malicious actions against mosques and other religious sites. The body is urging the Supreme Court to take a definitive and positive stance, stating its importance for maintaining law and order and preventing instability in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)