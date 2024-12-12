Election Commission Accelerates Poll Preparations Amid Voter Roll Concerns

The Election Commission of India convened a pivotal meeting to assess Delhi's election readiness. Chief Election Officer, district officials, and key nodal figures were present as the Commission underscored the importance of adhering to statutory and regulatory standards for updating electoral rolls.

Instructions were clear: involve political parties in the revision process with full transparency and ensure prompt resolution of grievances. Lists of claims and objections are to be regularly shared with political entities and made accessible online. Field verification is mandated before any voter deletions are processed, safeguarding the rights of the electorate.

District officials were tasked with addressing political parties' concerns, notably those raised by Arvind Kejriwal, regarding alleged mass voter deletions. Kejriwal, alongside Chief Minister Atishi, highlighted these issues in a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner, pushing for measures to prevent unwarranted deletions ahead of the 2025 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)