Delhi Cabinet Launches Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana to Empower Women

The Delhi Cabinet has sanctioned the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, providing a monthly transfer of Rs 1,000 to eligible women over 18. The scheme, with an annual budget of Rs 4,560 crore, aims to support around 38 lakh women in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:45 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Cabinet has unveiled the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme aiming to empower women in the capital. Under this initiative, Rs 1,000 will be transferred monthly to each eligible woman above 18, with an expected reach of 38 lakh beneficiaries.

The scheme, backed by an annual budget of Rs 4,560 crore, targets women who reside in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, possessing a valid Voter ID Card as of December 12, 2024. However, exclusions apply, including government employees and women benefiting from other social security programs.

Amid the announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi lauded AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, crediting him for prioritizing women's issues. Atishi remarked that Kejriwal understood the economic challenges women face and had initially promised Rs 1,000 in March. She hinted at a future increment to Rs 2,100 post-government formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

