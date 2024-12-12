Left Menu

Delhi Police's Bold Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Intruders Intensifies

Delhi Police undertook a mission to curb illegal Bangladeshis in New Seemapuri, collecting 32 ID documents for verification. Following directives from the Lieutenant Governor, further operations are planned. The initiative responds to concerns raised by local leaders about rising unauthorized entries.

12-12-2024
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive effort to tackle the increasing influx of illegal Bangladeshi nationals, the Delhi Police launched a comprehensive operation targeting the E-44 Jhuggis of New Seemapuri on Thursday, as per an official statement. This action comes under the directive of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, who has established a two-month deadline to identify and expel unauthorized individuals.

During the operation, officers collected the identification documents of 32 residents for further scrutiny. They warned against the use of falsified identity cards, assuring the public that the campaign's sole focus is identifying illegal migrants. Authorities stressed the importance of strict measures against those found residing illegally, marking significant progress in safeguarding the city's security and stability. Similar initiatives are anticipated in the upcoming weeks.

The day prior, a similar special operation occurred in the Kalindi Kunj area, where police conducted door-to-door document verification. This initiative follows a call to action from Ulemas and Muslim community leaders, who expressed serious concerns over rising illegal entry and urged swift interventions. The directive aims to eliminate encroachments, revoke falsified government documents, and ensure repatriation of illegal Bangladeshis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

