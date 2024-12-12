Left Menu

Social Media's Grip on Teen Lives: A Deep Dive

A Pew Research Centre report reveals that nearly half of American teenagers claim to be online constantly, with YouTube remaining the most popular platform. Despite slight declines in the use of apps like TikTok and Snapchat, many teens report near-constant usage of various social media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:38 IST
A recent report by the Pew Research Centre highlights the pervasive nature of social media among American teenagers, with nearly half of them stating they are online 'constantly'. This raises concerns about the potential impacts on their mental health.

YouTube stands out as the leading platform, with 90% of teens watching videos, though usage has slightly decreased since last year. TikTok and Snapchat also experienced small dips, which researchers attribute to post-pandemic social adjustments.

Interestingly, Elon Musk's platform X saw the largest drop in teenage users, while WhatsApp was one of the few to gain ground. The survey indicates ongoing gender differences in social media preferences, with notable racial disparities in usage patterns, stressing the need for further investigation.

