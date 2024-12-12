Social Media's Grip on Teen Lives: A Deep Dive

A recent report by the Pew Research Centre highlights the pervasive nature of social media among American teenagers, with nearly half of them stating they are online 'constantly'. This raises concerns about the potential impacts on their mental health.

YouTube stands out as the leading platform, with 90% of teens watching videos, though usage has slightly decreased since last year. TikTok and Snapchat also experienced small dips, which researchers attribute to post-pandemic social adjustments.

Interestingly, Elon Musk's platform X saw the largest drop in teenage users, while WhatsApp was one of the few to gain ground. The survey indicates ongoing gender differences in social media preferences, with notable racial disparities in usage patterns, stressing the need for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)